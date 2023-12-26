Abiodun applauds Oodua Group Chairman, Bimbo Ashiru’s visionary leadership on 60th birthday

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described Otunba Bimbo Ashiru as a trailblazing leader, visionary entrepreneur, and philanthropist, whose contributions to the business world and the betterment of society have earned him widespread admiration.

Otunba Ashiru is the chairman of Oodua Investment Company Limited. He is also a former commissioner in Ogun State.

In his birthday homily to the business mogul on Tuesday, Prince Abiodun Otunba Ashiru’s remarkable rise in the business world has been propelled by his exceptional leadership skills and the ability to inspire those around him.

Leading by example, he has become a shining testament to the power of hard work and determination, he added.

Governor Abiodun noted that under Ashiru’s stewardship, Oodua Investment Company Limited has become a driving force in economic growth and development as the fortune of the conglomerate has been turned around for the better.

According to him, Ashiru’s foresight has played a pivotal role in catalyzing regional development and enhancing the overall socio-economic well-being of the region.

He commended him for his outstanding contributions to Ogun State when he served as commissioner for commerce and industry for two terms.

“Ashiru’s leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication serve as an inspiration to all.

“As he embarks on this new chapter of his life, we wish him a joyous celebration and continued success in all his future endeavours,” the governor said.



