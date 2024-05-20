First year anniversary: A’Ibom spends N120bn on road infrastructure

The Gov. Umo Eno-led government has said that it expended N120 billion on road infrastructure within its first year in office.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in Uyo on Monday while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the government’s achievements in its first year in office.

Ememobong said that the current administration in the state had been quite consistent with infrastructure development.

He said that within the first one year in office, the government had inaugurated the 3.3km Idua Road and carried out emergency intervention work on the collapsed section of the Afia Nsit Road in Eket.

“The governor has asked for a review of the Afia Nsit gully reclamation project to ensure proper channeling of rainwater,” he also said.

The commissioner also listed the 1.3km underground concrete flood control tunnel as another project undertaken by the Eno-led government.

”Remember that the governor recently invited former President, Goodluck Jonathan to inaugurate that project; it shows how serious we take the business of governance.

”We have reconstructed the failed section of the Atiku Abubakar Way, with a walkway, drainage and solar street lights.

”The reconstruction of adjourning 1km Afaha Ube road is also completed,” he said.

Ememobong further said that the state government had completed the 60metre Nto Ide-Ikot Amba Bridge and the 800metre Approach Road in Obot Akara Local Government Area.

”The government gives priority attention to infrastructure development. The essence is to ensure even distribution of dividends of democracy to Akwa Ibom people.

“As we speak, there is no local government area in the state that does not have either a completed or an ongoing project.

“The 1.8km, Paul Ekpo Crescent, 1km Emmanuel Ekon Avenue and 800 metre Obot Emem Street all in Uyo metropolis, are ready for inauguration,” Ememobong said.

He noted that the governor had not only performed creditably in the area of road infrastructure but had ensured human capital development.

The commissioner said that the governor recently spent N400 million to empower no fewer than 800 entrepreneurs in the state.

He said the entrepreneurs where rigorously trained on business techniques in order to equip them with the knowledge to begin their own businesses.

“Recently, a skills upscaling workshop was organised by the state government where a foreign-based senior academic advisor facilitated the training of public school principals in the state.

“The governor is also planning an education exchange programne for students in rural areas to London,” he disclosed

”It is our promise to Akwa Ibom people, the governor will remain steadfast in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.(