2024 budget: Lagos Assembly joint C’ttee begins scrutiny of MDAs

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Joint committee of Budget and Finance committees has begun the scrutiny of all government Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs, in Lagos State to foster financial practices in the year 2024 appropriation.

Daily Champion reports that the N2.24 trillion budget for 2024 presented by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had scaled second reading at a plenary presided over by the Speaker. Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa recently.

The budget has a Capital Expenditure of N1.224 trillion and a Recurrent Expenditure of N1.023 trillion.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh and co-chairman, Hon. Saheed Obafemi both agreed to prioritise due diligence to be able to deliver a realistic budget to the people of Lagos in the year 2024.

Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh however noted the exercise was not a witch-hunt against any MDA but to proffer lasting solutions to the lacunas always experienced by them in every fiscal year.

He maintained that this year’s budget defence will focus more on the theme: THE BUDGET OF RENEWAL by making sure that all human aspects will be considered before approval is granted.

He, therefore, implored all heads of MDAs to furnish the joint committee with all the necessary documents and assistance that will ease the passage of the budget as this is the wish of the leadership of the House, led by the Speaker to put smiles on the faces of Lagosian through the budget.

Hon. Saheed Obafemi added the exercise would be seamless if all Accounting Officers would follow due process laid down by the committee.

“Follow due process, especially that of the Procurement Law,” he said adding that the exercise focused on curbing wastage and ensuring right things were done at the right time.