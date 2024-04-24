Sex for grades: UNN suspends Professor caught pants down with female student

A lecturer at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, identified as Professor Mfonobong David Udoudom from the General Studies department, has been apprehended for attempting to have sexual encounter with a married female student.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of April 22, 2024.

The lecturer, who teaches GSP 208 (Nigerian People and Culture), was reportedly caught red-handed in his office by authorities who intervened just in time.

According to sources, including the brother-in-law of the victim, the lecturer had demanded sex in exchange for good grades. The student declined, leading to the lecturer’s threats that the woman might not pass his course if she did not comply. The victim tried to appease the lecturer with money, but he refused, escalating the pressure on her.

It was reported that this was not the first time Professor Udoudom had attempted such acts, with many of his previous victims coming from the Food Science and Technology (FST) department.

To expose the lecturer, a trap was set by the student’s husband in collaboration with university security and the Dean of Student Affairs. The plan worked, and evidence was gathered, leading to the lecturer’s apprehension.

University authorities were quick to respond, capturing video footage of the scene and collecting evidence.

One of the security people could be heard in the video emphasising the thoroughness of the investigation. He said, “We have been following the case from the very start. We have all the tracts, voice notes, and everything. We have been following it.”

The lecturer was taken to the Dean’s office for further interrogation, where he was seen in tears as he faced the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Edwin Omeje.