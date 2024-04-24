Bullying: Lead British International School, Abuja shuts down

Lead British International School, Abuja has announced a three-day closure to conduct a thorough investigation into allegation of bullying.

Video of the bullying incident where

a female student, Namtira Bwala, was being repeatedly slapped by another student, Maryam Hassan, has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

A video showing the disturbing footage on X generated thousands of comments, with many calling for the school to take action.

However, tensions ran high at a meeting on Tuesday when a parent confronted Maryam Hassan, slapping her in the process.

The school has issued a statement confirming the incident and pledging to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.

Lead British International School

It was gathered that the counselling unit is already working with the victim to overcome the emotional and psychological impact, while the perpetrators will face disciplinary measures and counselling.

The investigation is ongoing, with a dedicated team reviewing video footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the causes of the incident.

It was learned that the decision to shut down the school temporarily was in the interest of all parties involved “and to protect the school from government hammer”.