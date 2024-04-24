First Lady turns sod for construction of Alternative Girls High School in Osogbo

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, performed the turning of sod for the construction of an Alternative High School for Girls in Osun State.

Senator Tinubu emphasized that the need for alternative solutions in educational pursuits arose as a result of the alarming rate of school dropouts among girls.

Speaking at the ceremony, the First Lady noted that Osun State was selected as the beneficiary through a transparent and unbiased raffle draw process at a strategic meeting with the State First Ladies.

Tinubu stressed that she envisioned and introduced the idea of an alternative high school for girls in 2007, adding that the vision was embraced by the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

She said, “I envisioned and introduced the idea for the establishment of an Alternative High School for Girls, a vision which was accepted and utilised by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in 2007 when my husband was the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and this particular school still runs till date.

“The alarming rate of school dropouts among girls are a stark reminder of the need for alternative solutions in their educational pursuits.

“Let me also reiterate that Osun State was chosen as the location for this school through a transparent and unbiased raffle draw process at a strategic meeting with the State First Ladies. So, be rest assured that, the siting of this school here in Osogbo, emanated from a fair process and it is a divinely guided one.”

Earlier, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, commended the Nigeria First Lady, noting that his administration will provide necessary support to ensure robust operation upon completion of the school.

His words, “Your Excellency, in your passion for the growth of the nation, you are also known for focusing on fairness and justice. For us in Osun State, we are here today because we are a beneficiary of your sense of justice. When during the raffle for the sitting of this school you picked Osun,you did not shift the goal post. We commend you for granting Osun this rare opportunity of hosting this very important school.

“We assure Your Excellency that our administration will follow up and provide needed support to ensure a robust operation upon completion of the school.”

Oluremi Tinubu was companied by the wives Vice President of Nigeria, Nana Shettima and Chief of Staff of the President, Salamatu Gbajabiamila and was received by the first ladies led by the First Lady of Osun State, Titilola Adeleke.

The First Ladies present includes Bamidele Abiodun (Ogun), Sefiyat Ododo (Kogi), Professor Olufolake AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Tobore Oborevwori (Delta), Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Betsy Obaseki (Edo) and Olayemi Oyebanji (Ekiti).