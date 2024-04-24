World Earth Day: Environmentalist advocates end to plastic wastes to save mother earth

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

An advocacy group, Kebetkache Women Development & Resource Centre, has tasked stakeholders in Nigeria to adopt eco-friendly habits, reduce carbon footprint and work towards preserving the nation’s environment for future generations.

The group gave the charge in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by it’s Executive Director, Emem Okon in commemoration of the 2024 World Earth Day with theme; “Planet and Plastics”.

Okon stressed that conventional production of single use plastic has exacerbated the dangers of plastic pollution.

She said, “As we celebrate World Earth Day, it is imperative to talk about the urgent issue, where our growing needs puts our ecosystem in jeopardy. Plastic, a material that is now necessary for our existence, is quickly endangering both our health and the environment.

“The conventional production of single use plastic has exacerbated the dangers of plastic pollution. The dependance rate on plastic bottles to bags, straws to packaging and disposable plastic has reached an unprecedented level showing an increase to about 400 million metric tons in 2021 and the ever-growing need for personal protection equipment like facemask.

“Pollution damages done by plastic affects the environmental, social and economic dimensions of our lives disrupting livelihood and tourism attraction in countries with large sums budgeted for clean-ups and other remedies.

“Dear Communities, today, on World Earth Day, let us come together to reflect on our collective responsibility towards our planet. Earth Day serves as a reminder of the significance of environmental sustainability and conservation, inspiring us to unite and take action in support of a healthier planet and a more promising future.

“Planet and Plastics” as the theme implies, is a call for us as a people to be committed to end plastics for the sake of human and planetary health, we should reduce the single use of plastics in our daily lives and our environment.

“Let’s pledge to adopt eco-friendly habits, reduce our carbon footprint, and work towards preserving our environment for future generations. By uniting our efforts, we can create a sustainable and healthy world for all,” she said.