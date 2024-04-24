APC state chairmen, NWC pass vote of confidence on Dr. Ganduje

.As Ododo-led Ondo congress c’ttee presents report

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 36 states of the federation and Abuja on Tuesday joined the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to pass a vote of confidence on the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduja.

The chairmen, who paid a solidarity visit on Ganduje at the APC National Headquarters said members of the party were saddened by the travails of the national chairmen.

Lagos State Chairman of the party, Pastor Collineus Ojelabi stated that the chairmen felt that the attacks on the chairman were unwarranted and undeserving more so as those behind the actin were not members of the ruling party.

He called for severe sanctions on the perpetrators of the attacks and commended the party for petitioning against the judge to the National Judicial Commission (NJC) saying that the political space must be spared from such crisis.

Responding, the National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje blamed the Kano State Government for sponsoring the rebellion in the hope of undermining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We were really not surprised about what is happening in Kano. It shows the opposition parties feel threatened by the growing might of the ruling party. Kano government is behind the drama which is comparable to African magic. It is not helpful to democracy and the APC cannot be distracted. Our attention be distracted because we are very focused.”

APC National Secretary, Dr. Bashir Ajibokla, while giving a vote of thanks, told tbe gathering that the NWC members were equally behind the national chairman and would not allow anything to happen to him.

In another development, the Ondo APC Primary Election Committee headed by Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo submitted its report on Tuesday drawing commendation from the National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje who said the young governor has achieved greatness and made history with the successful congress election.

Ganduje said the report will be reviewed by the National Working Committee at it’s meeting on Wednesday before the winner will receive a certificate of return and presented as the flag-bearer of the party.

He commended the Kogi State Governor for his impressive performance in the Ondo State Governorship primary election where he served as chairman of the committee.

Receiving the committee’s report from Governor Ododo, Dr. Ganduje congratulated the Governor for a job well done and noted that the party is proud of the performance of the Kogi State Governor for the conduct of the Ondo State Governorship primary election which he noted was the first national assignment of the Governor.

The APC national chairman praised the impeccable conduct and extraordinary leadership skills of the Kogi State Governor and the manner he managed the Ondo State APC Governorship primary election, adding that the Collation of results from the 203 wards and the 18 Local Government areas of the state that was viewed live on national television was a rare display of transparency and integrity of the entire election process.

Earlier in his presentation, Governor Ododo thanked the APC National Working Committee for finding him and his committee members of the all important national assignment.

The Governor stated that the committee’s report took cognizance of everything that transpired during the primary election and it contains recommendations that will enable the party to deal with the aftermath of the Ondo State Primary election and ensure that the APC goes into the November governorship election as a united party ready to retain power in Ondo State.

Governor Ododo was accompanied to the presentation of the report by the Secretary to the Committee, Senator Oview Omo-Agege, Kogi State APC Chairman, Abdullahi Bello, House of Representative Member Representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Abdulrahim Egidi and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Deedat Ozigi Salami, and some of his senior aides