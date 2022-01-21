Senatorial aspirant hails Akeredolu over recent appointments

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A leading Senatorial aspirant for Ondo South Senatorial District in the forthcoming 2023 General Election, on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Mathew Oyerinmade, a.k.a MATO, has commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the latest appointments made into some boards and Government agencies in Ondo State.

Oyerinmade, in his congratulatory message to the new appointees, noted that Akeredolu has painstakingly made the choice of the eminently qualified personalities and strong party men and women into key intervention commissions especially the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, and Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, OSOPADEC.

He said in a statement that “I am delighted by the sheer act of patriotism and commitment of our ever focus and dynamic Governor for bringing on board, our astute and dedicated party leader and former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Adekanye Olabimtan as the chairman of SUBEB, while my friend and very qualified professional, Otunba Sam Erejuwa was appointed as chairman of OSOPADEC.

“Furthermore, the names that made the list of members of these two important commissions are no less qualified for the positions. Indeed, they are all round pegs in round holes.

“I appreciate our own Arakunrin for yet, another big leap and giant effort to fast track and accelerate the current high speed of development and people-oriented programmes across the eighteen council areas of our darling Sunshine State.

“I congratulate all the new appointees, including our State Woman Leader, Mrs. M.A Witherspoon, and my political associate, Mr. Akinmusayo Ogunmade, who was appointed as a member of State Pool Betting and Lottery Board which is to be chaired by another good man, Olajide Akinroluyo.

Oyerinmade prayed that God in His infinity mercy shall be with them and guard all their activities to serve the people of Ondo State with their best abilities.

