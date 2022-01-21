Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) Masters, Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) degrees at the 52nd UNILAG Convocation ceremony in Lagos

L-r …Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Overall Best PHD Thesis Studied Pure Mathematics ;Mrs. Joy Chinyere Umudu; Chancellor of the University and shehu of Borno Dr Abubakar El-Kanemi ;representative of the President Buhari, Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Dr Chris Mayaki ; Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council UNILAG Senator Dr Lanre Tejuoso; during the Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) Masters, and Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) degrees at the 52nd UNILAG Convocation ceremony in Lagos.

L-r … Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni; Deputy Vice Chancellor (development Service) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy vice Chancellor (Management Service) UNILAG , Prof Obinna Chukwu.

L-r… Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Presenting award to Overall Best PHD Thesis Studied Pure Mathematics ;Mrs. Joy Chinyere Umudu.

L-r… Dayo Emmanuel ,Mrs. Akudo Maduka, Chinyere Abiaziem , bagged masters in International law & Diplomacy ; Kofoworola Belo-Osagie and Oyeniran Apata, all friends of the Graduate .

Cross Section of the Graduate, during the Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) Masters, and Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) degrees at the 52nd UNILAG Convocation ceremony in Lagos on 20/1/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

