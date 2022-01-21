Champion Newspapers Limited
Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) Masters, Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) degrees at the 52nd UNILAG Convocation ceremony in Lagos

L-r ...Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Presenting award to  a 70 year Old man Pa. George Asuelinmen who bagged PHD degrees in Mechanic Engineers; Chancellor of the University and shehu of Borno Dr Abubakar El-Kanemi ;representative of the President Buhari,  Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Dr Chris Mayaki ; Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council UNILAG Senator Dr Lanre Tejuoso; during the Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) Masters, and Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) degrees at the 52nd UNILAG Convocation ceremony in Lagos... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
L-r …Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Overall Best PHD Thesis Studied Pure Mathematics ;Mrs. Joy Chinyere  Umudu;  Chancellor of the University and shehu of Borno Dr Abubakar El-Kanemi ;representative of the President Buhari,  Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Dr Chris Mayaki ; Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council UNILAG Senator Dr Lanre Tejuoso; during the Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) Masters, and Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) degrees at the 52nd UNILAG Convocation ceremony in Lagos.

L-r … Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni; Deputy Vice Chancellor  (development Service)  Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG , Prof Obinna  Chukwu.

L-r… Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Presenting award to Overall Best PHD Thesis Studied Pure Mathematics ;Mrs. Joy Chinyere  Umudu.

L-r… Dayo Emmanuel ,Mrs. Akudo Maduka,  Chinyere Abiaziem , bagged  masters in International law & Diplomacy ; Kofoworola Belo-Osagie and Oyeniran Apata, all friends of the Graduate .

Cross Section of the Graduate, during the Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) Masters, and Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) degrees at the 52nd UNILAG Convocation ceremony in Lagos on 20/1/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

