Senator Adeyeye commends Tinubu’s social welfare intervention

A former Ekiti State Senator, Dayo Adeyeye has commended the federal government’s policy on social welfare intervention for the people, describing it as a short-term poverty alleviation programme.

Senator Adeyeye spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Friday during the distribution of 3,000 palliative bags of rice by the National Executive of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a volunteer campaign group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu on his various intervention programmes designed to alleviate the sufferings of the people occasioned by the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Adeyeye who described the current hardship being experienced in the country as temporary said the distribution of the food items was part of SWAGA’s contribution to complement the federal government’s efforts to ease the burden.

Also speaking, the Babaloja General of Nigeria and a former National Assembly Member, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo said SWAGA is not just for the election but to assist the federal government and President Tinubu on his economic policies.

According to him, the distribution of the palliative rice would cut across the Southwest region of the country with Ogun state being the fourth state for the exercise, adding that the train will move to Lagos state.

He said the distribution of palliative will not be restricted to food only but also be extended to health and other skills acquisition training.

“It’s just a coincidence that we have been planning to do palliative before the federal government came up with palliatives. SWAGA is not there for election, we are here to assist the federal government and the President because we know what the President has in mind.

“In putting things right, people have to go through a bit of pain because the country has been bastardized in the last 30 years and things will not get better in just one day and that’s why we have decided to come with this palliatives and we will be coming up with different kinds of palliatives, not just food but we are looking at medicals and entrepreneur skills for people.

“Mr. President has good intentions for this country but the food will not end the suffering of the people, but this is to tell you that the President has people in mind.”

Hon. Ojo therefore, appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu on his economic reforms, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support the people with programmes that will ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The SWAGA chairman in Ogun state, Senator Gbenga Obadara said is lucky to have Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

Obadara said the distribution of palliative will make the government to be closer to the people.

He solicited the continued prayers from Nigerians to enable the President to deliver on his campaign promises, saying that the distribution of the palliative was the cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

