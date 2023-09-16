Fear grips family of kidnapped Rivers Businessman, as abductors’ N20m ransom deadline expires

Family members of a Rivers State-based businessman, Kennedy Adele kidnapped on his way back to Port Harcourt from Abuja are gripped with fear, as the ultimatum given to them by the abductors for ransom has expired.

Wife of the victim, Faith Adele told newsmen that her husband’s abductors contacted her, demanding a ransom of N20 million.

Mrs. Adele, who disclosed that her husband was abducted Monday alongside other passengers appealed to the kidnappers for urgent and safe release of her spouse.

According to her. “My husband was kidnapped on Monday 11th of September, and the kidnappers contacted me on Tuesday, demanding a ransom of N20 million they gave me till today Friday but I hope God will see us through this tough time.”

Our Correspondent reports that friends and colleagues of Adele have started an online fundraising campaign to gather the necessary funds for his ransom.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko while reacting to the incident, stated that the police were yet to be officially informed.

She however advised the family to make an official report to the nearest police station, to enable the police to gather facts that would guide them in their investigation.

