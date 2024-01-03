Sanwo-Olu arrests soldier, okada riders plying one-way along Lagos-Badagry Expressway

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday arrested Okada riders including a soldier plying one-way along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The rides swiftly left their motorcycles and passengers upon sighting the convoy of Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

One of the offenders – a lance corporal in the Army – was arrested with his bike.

Lagos State Government had reiterated that the ban on commercial motorcycles popularly called ‘okada’ in 10 Local Government Areas, (LGAs) and 15 Local Council Development Areas, (LCDAs) in the metropolis still persists.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, declared this, while on a tour of some restricted areas within the state, where large numbers of motorcyclists (okada riders) had resumed operations.

In a statement last year, he reaffirming the state government’s ban on okada in the local councils which include; Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa, as well as the Local Council Development Areas under them which are; Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Yaba and Coker Aguda. With others at; Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo, the Special Adviser urged both riders and passengers to keep off.

Meanwhile, the Governor has promised to invest more in education to ensure the youth have quality education for a brighter future.

The Governor who joined the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to inaugurate series of projects which include the inauguration of a Conference Centre at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, said the initiative testified to what well-meaning individuals could do to support public institutions and contribute to the public good.

Gbajabiamila who also opened the newly rehabilitated Babs Animashaun road, Sam Shonibare Community development Centre as well as a General Hospital, named after him at Surulere, had inaugurated over 259 road projects and 25 mini stadiums across Lagos State when he represented Surulere federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded Gbajabiamila for the initiative, saying government would continue to initiate policies that would attract investors in tertiary education in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “It is a legacy project that I am truly proud of. It was not a mistake for us to collaborate. In the next few days Lagos will continue to witness the result of the collaboration.

“LASU has earned it. For me, I’m impressed with what I see here. This is another giant project for you.”