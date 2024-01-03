God is my instructor on key issues in governing Osun– Adeleke

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has reiterated that he governs the state with the fear of God, noting that instructions from God formed his decisions on key issues so far.

He further said that his administration’s achievements are beyond the expectations of his political opponents.

Governor Adeleke stated this on Tuesday, during the inter-religion service held at the State Secretariat in Osogbo to usher in the government and the people into the new year.

He stated that the hand of God Almighty has been his help in overcoming challenges in the early days of his administration, adding that he receives direct divine guidance in making state decisions.

His words, “My dear people of faith, I have personal confessions to make. In the last one year, I directly experienced divine guidance in making state decisions. On several occasions, God almighty was my instructor in deciding on key issues. When I told you I govern with the fear of God, It is not a joke. Our leadership is a product of divine plan and manifestation.

“The signs are everywhere even for our political opponents to see. I will share some of the examples for you all. When I assumed the governorship of our dear state, many serious problems existed. Such issues appeared to have defied all solutions. My predecessor deliberately added petrol to the fire by laying several bobby traps before he left office. Nobody expects solutions from us. The thoughts of detractors was the expectation of failure.

“But because we have a God who does not fail his beloved ones, doors open where none exist. The governance space witnessed policy innovations and implementation which provide answers to knotty state policy questions. Because we have a God who props up his favoured and chosen ones, our government successfully reset the button of the state public service, frontally addressed workers’ welfare, put a smile on the faces of pensioners, restored local governance, implemented infra agenda and set the tone for sustainable governance.

“Through God and people of goodwill, we succeeded where opponents never gave us a chance. We break jinx in critical areas and prove that Osun people can experience good governance despite all odds. Our government has manifested what many denied- that a God led administration is a condition for successful leadership in state governance.”

Governor Adeleke appreciated workers and the people of Osun state for the support for his administration, urging them “to continue to maintain cohesion, love, and support for your government under my leadership. Let us continue to seek the face of God across the faiths for the success of our collective project.

“To our royal fathers and religious leaders, God is answering your prayers over me and my team. Do not relent in your prayers and guidance for us.