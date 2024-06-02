Same sex marriage is against the constitution of Nigeria and tradition of Africa – Clergy

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The leadership of Southern Conference of United Methodist Church has called and appealed to it’s members for total calmness as strong measures have been put in place to discuss the ugly incident that is even against Nigeria Constitution, in African tradition.

The Director Connectional Ministries United Methodist Church UMC Rev. Dr. Philip Micah Dopah made the call while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the General Conference of the United Methodist Church held at Charlotte, United States of America.

“Glory be to Jesus for the safety and privilege granted to me to be part of the conference held in Charlotte North Carolina USA and I really thank the church, friends and well wishers that supported my trip in cash and in kind may God Almighty reward you all in no small measure.

“As a Bible believing leader and by extension Bible believing conference, we started with reference to the Gospel of John 8:31-32 .To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, ” if you hold to my teaching, you are really my Disciples.Then you will know the truth,and truth will set you free.

He disclosed that on 1st May 2024 United Methodist Church voted against the will of God and teaching of the Holy Bible.

“As clearly stated below, During Wednesday’s plenary session, an historic event occurred in the quiet act of approving consent calender A05 by a vote of 692- 51 (93%) Among the items in the Calender was one that finally removed the incompatible with Christian teaching language used against LGBTQ people for 52 Years.

“Then the quiet moment erupted into songs and celebration as delegates voted on this impactful legislation.

“The lifting by ban by the action of General Conference means LGBTQ people are free to be ordained as pastors, same sex wedding will be allowed in the church, and they can be voted in any position in the church of God.

According to him, the unholy, un Christian unethical and unbiblical lifting of the ban by the General conference will not see the light of the day in Southern Conference of United Methodist, that are well grounded in the teaching of the Holy Bible and firm Christian tradition laid by the teaching of John Wesley of England

“The leadership of Southern Conference of United Methodist Church wish to call and appeal for total calmness as strong measures have been put in place to discuss the ugly incident that is even against Nigeria Constitution, and our tradition in Africa, with the Registered Trustees, Cabinet members, Board of laity, council on ministries, which will finally lead to special call session, before letting the entire world know our reactions to the ungodly lifting of ban on Homosexuals.

“May we further state that same sex marriage and LGBTQ practices are all prohibited by Nigerian Law. Thus, we will not advise or take any decision that will be against the law of Nigeria.

“Our members should remain calm knowing that we will remain steadfast to the correct teaching of the Church in accordance with the Bible – he said.