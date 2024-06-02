NECO Conducts NCEE Exam Across 599 Centers, as Lagos Leads in Registration

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) conducted the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) on Saturday, with 70,603 candidates sitting for the exam across 599 centers nationwide.

According to NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, 33,335 male and 37,268 female candidates registered for the exam, with Lagos having the highest number of candidates (17,751) followed by the Federal Capital Territory (10,209) and Anambra (4,972).

Bayelsa, Borno, and Gombe had the lowest number of candidates, with 133, 138, and 174 respectively.

Wushishi attributed the lower registration this year (compared to 72,865 in 2023) to economic factors, including a slight increase in registration fees.

“For the males and females, last year’s registration was higher than this year’s registration this could be attributed to so may factors; economic factor is the most prevalent factor that maybe could hinder this large registration,” he said.

He clarified that candidates were either 10 years old or close to turning 10, refuting claims of underage registration.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exam, noting that 55 centers in the FCT operated smoothly.

On his part, Senator Lawal Adamu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, praised NECO for the successful conduct and called on National Assembly members to provide educational support for children in their constituencies.

Adamu also sponsored NECO and JAMB exams for parents in his state, contributing over N250 million.