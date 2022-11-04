Rivers releases N78bn for completion of projects, award of new ones

The Rivers State Executive Council has considered and approved the release of N78B for the completion of various ongoing projects across sectors and flag-off of new ones.

The approval was given at its meeting that was presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic planning, Dr Isaac Kamalu said the approval was made to ensure that ongoing projects are not left uncompleted by the contractors for lack of fund.

“The Rivers State Government has released the sum of N78Billion for payment of ongoing projects and flag off of new projects across all the local government areas in the state.

“Again, the government has specifically released the sum of N1.8Billion, representing 80 percent of the capital provisions for the judiciary in the 2022 budget for the services of the Rivers State Judiciary.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike said the Ministry of health is not left out among ministries to benefit from the release of the funds.

According to him, the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Centre which has been completed, has the contractor fully paid.

“You remember in June last year, (2021) N26Billion was earmarked for that contract. It’s been completed, well furnished with the most modern medical equipment for the attack of different types of cancers.

“And the other thing that the health sector benefitted is the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital where we have Basic Clinical Faculty and the Clinical Faculty as well as the Renal and Dialysis Centre and the House Officers Quarters which have also been completed and will be commissioned.”

Prof. Chike also said there are other ongoing projects been funded by the State government and they included the Kelsey Harrison Hospital which is at an advance stage as well as the Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital in Port Harcourt, all of which are also at advance stages of completion.

On his part, the Commissioner for Special Projects, Deinma Iyalla said the ministry has its memo presented to the Council approved and also ratified the sale of the remodelled Riv-Bank insurance building.

“Currently, the building is known as Senator John Azuta-Mbata House. Access Bank offered to buy the building for the sun of N3.8B. It cost us N2.8B to remodel it.

“The essence of the sale of this building, Access Bank promised that they are going to use it as their regional office, which means they will create employment and impact positively on economic activities within Port Harcourt.”

Iyalla also listed other projects to benefit from the released fund to include, the sand-filling and reclamation of 20hectres of land in Ogu town.

According to him, the fund will also serve for the completion of the University of Port Harcourt Convocation Arena, Ataba Secondary School reconstruction and furnishing, Rivers State University Staff quarters buildings at Ahoada, Etche, Emohua and the main campus.

Other projects for completion are the 13.8km Rumuodogo 1 and 2 Roads, Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery Road, Hostel A and B, and the auditorium at Yanagoa campus of the Nigerian Law School, Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute, Federal Judicial Service Commission liaison office building, South-South in Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner of Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom also addressed journalists saying that projects under his ministry will also benefit.

They included the Government Secondary School, Eneka, Government Secondary School, Emohua, and the Government Secondary School, Imago in Abua/Odual Local Government.

Other projects include, the reconstruction and remodeling of the Kalabari High School, Buguma, Kalabari National College, (KNC) Buguma, the external works and furnishing of Western Ahoada High School, Government Secondary School, Ogu that is 90 percent complete, and the Community Secondary School, Okoronudo that is 60 percent complete.

On his part, the Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinama Alabo, said the council awarded new contracts and approved payment for on-going projects.

“The projects spread across Local Government Areas and senatorial districts of the State. Some of which were approved today by council and some were ratified.”

He said the council approved the contract for the construction of 8.168 km Abua-Emoh-Iyak-Ighom; Emoh/Egbolom access road and the 9.2m km Ekagho-Ogboloma-Adada link road in Abua/Odual Local government area.

George-Kelly explained that some other new road projects include, the Alode-Onne road and Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebebu-East/West road, Alode internal roads in Eleme council; Eneka roundabout-IgboEtche link road in Obio-Akpor/Etche councils; Akpabu-Egbeda-Elele-Omoku link road; Akpabu-Odidi link road; Nkpor -Mgbuodohia link road; Elele internal roads; Elekahia internal roads among others.

The Commissioners of Works, who reinstated the resolve of the governor Wike’s administration not to abandon any project it started, further disclosed that the council has approved payment for the on going Ahoada-Omoku dualization project; Omoku-Aligwu-Kirigeni road, Omoku-Egbema road, Okochiri internal roads, Ogoni-Andoni Unity road, Chokocho-Igbodo road, flyover 11 and 12, dualisation of Bori-Kono road and several others.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Chris Finebone said governor Wike has approved the appointment of 7000 Justices of Peace to help ensure the prevalence of peace, law and order within their jurisdiction.

“I am pleased to inform you that the State governor has just approved the appointment of 7000 Justices of Peace. It has been an all-round approach to development for which our people will be eternally grateful to our hard working governor.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline