WIFE of NSCDC CG’S SPECIAL INTELLIGENCE SQUAD leader KIDNAPPED IN NASARAWA.

The wife of the Head of the NSCDC Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’SSIS), Mrs. Victoria Apollos Dandaura, has been confirmed kidnapped in Nasarawa State.

A statement signed by DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations NSCDC NHQ, Abuja said the incident happened at his residence in Gidi-Gidi, around Cattle Market, Lafia, Nasarawa State on Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022 at about 7pm in the evening.

The unknown gunmen allegedly stormed the residence of Deputy Commandant Appolos Dandaura and took control of the environment by shooting sporadically in the air and thereafter whisked the wife away at gun point.

According to the statement, his younger brother, a personnel of the Corps serving in Nasarawa State Command, ASC1 Ezekiel Dandaura Samu sustained gunshot injuries in the cause of trying to prevent the attack and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital facility.

