Govt needs support e-commerce growth in Nigeria

Can we meet you?

My name is Isaac wealth, the owner of Gadie-liwet inventions.

How is your organization the world’s largest community?

It is the world’s largest community in the aspects of helping the world develop more on the issues of construction and other developments that will enhance Nigeria’s capacity.

Tell us about the other development?

The other developments are in the aspects of helping Nigeria’s economy as regards manufacturing and importation of general goods all over the world, helping them to get more added value in Nigeria.

What are your added values?

Our added values are agricultural importation and exportation of general goods general contract and also helping in sustainable development

How is your organization a multipurpose enterprise?

Our organizations as multipurpose enterprises are in the area of making a world large in the area of agriculture, construction, and general services.

Can you tell us about your innovative construction services?

Our innovative construction services are is focused on making Nigeria build its capacity in the area of construction and helping Nigerians in the area of youth development empowering them to get more ideas and more values.

What is your view about capacity building in the areas of construction?

Our capacity buildings in the area of construction are in two ways, youth empowerment, empowering youths for better development, and also to reduce poverty in Nigeria.

Tell us about your website development?

Our website development is online through a Facebook advert, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other online stuff in the areas of business lifting that will make the world know that this company has good to offer.

Can you tell us about your international mull?

Our international mull is in the area of construction, agriculture, and other diverse services and manufacturing, general goods apart from construction, we are into exporting agricultural goods like peanuts, Point of Sales (PoS) services, and other international brands. If you want to brand your company, the company also assists newly developing companies to do that.

Can you tell us about your clothing brand?

Our clothing brand in the area of clothing under the manufacturing aspects, as I said earlier is under youth empowerment, empowering them in the area of construction and other agricultural products so they can be boss of their own.

What are your experiences in ICT seminar skills?

We have seven years of experience in ICT, this experience has helped the youths to empower themselves in so many areas. Our ideas initially were to create awareness in the area of Facebook, our Facebook app is an avenue where people will go through it and know about the company and create more awareness and develop our company’s capacity to take it to the next level in the year 2023.

Can you tell us about your professional advice and inspirations?

Our professional advice and inspirations are mostly on the youths and other upcoming companies that will help the upcoming youths and company develop more ideas in the area of computer literacy, to know more about the computer to know more about the other avenues that will help to enrich their intelligence and other things that will come forth. There is something we are working on to come forth in the year 2023.

What are your focuses?

Our focus is mainly on world development in the area of agriculture, ICT, and construction.

What is your passion drive for the industry?

Our passion drive is mostly based on the aspects of ICT, agriculture, and construction so that other communities and rural areas can benefit more.

Can you tell us about your mission?

Our mission statement is to create more awareness for other organizations to participate in our forthcoming innovations.

What is your about your business growth?

Our business growth initiative is in the area of construction, agriculture, and world capacity in the area of making it a world large economy development for sustainable development in Nigeria in the area of agriculture

Can you tell us about your business expansion?

Our business expansion is in the area of online commerce, and online stores to make it more vertical with other upcoming companies to invest a lot to make more awareness that will enhance the world e-commerce industry.

Can you tell us about your business prospect?

We don’t have much business because of the nature of the business we do. Our business prospect in the year 2023 will be more than the way it is in the year 2022. We will focus more on agriculture and e-commerce.

What are your challenges in this business?

Our challenges in the business are mostly creating more awareness mostly in the area of rural development.

Are there areas you want the government to come in?

What we want the government to do for us now is to come in and know what the company is all about. If possible assist in a form of partnership that will take it to the next level.

Can you tell us about your experience in the business?

We have five years of experience in the industry.