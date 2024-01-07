Rivers crisis: Prophet Okenna advises Fubara to remain focused in governance

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Founder and General Overseer of Christ the Life Bible International Church, CLBIC, Prophet Ezuo Simeon Okenna has advised the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to remain focused in the governance and development of the state.

Prophet Okenna while speaking with Journalists yesterday in his office at the administration headquarters of the church, popularly known as the Adoration Ground, in Omuanwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, on the recent political crisis rocking the state, urged the governor not to be distracted, despite the situation.

The Cleric who recalled how he foretold the rift between the two political leaders last year before Fubara emerged governor, urged the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike to allow the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to concentrate on delivering good governance to the people and developing the state without further distraction.

He said, “The rift between the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike was a fulfilment of a prophecy. Earlier before this time, (January) last year, I prophetically told Wike that there would be a very big conflict between him and Fubara after handing over to him. But Wike did not adhere to that prophecy because he felt it was coming from a mere man of God. This is the fulfilment of the prophecy.

“Wike should allow Fubara to rule Rivers State as the Executive Governor. He and others should stop distracting him.

“I am also advising Governor Fubara not to be distracted. I know he has a very good vision for the state. He should remain focused in the governance and development of the state.”

Speaking on the eight point peace agreement initiated by President Bola Tinubu between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, Prophet Okenna said the directives or orders to the governor by the president was not for the interest of Rivers State and her citizens.

He said the agreement is not going to hold, describing it as an insult to the office of the Governor and Rivers State in general, adding that it demeans the mandate given to Fubara by God and the people of the state.

The Cleric said Fubara has the mandate and support of Rivers people as their state Chief Executive, adding that they are praying for him to succeed.

He however warned him (Fubara) to be very careful, having accepted to implement the presidential peace agreement before he regrets his decisions.

“Mr. President got it wrong. He lacks such powers to impose such orders or directives on a democratically elected Governor of a state. Governor Fubara and the Rivers State Government has their constitutional powers and can not be ordered in such a way. It is a very big insult on not just office of the governor, but to Rivers State.”

He accused Wike of ruling Rivers State like his own private empire, enriching himself and caging the people throughout his eight years reign of governor, Stressing that he still wants to continuing being lord over everyone in the state through the Governor Fubara’s administration.

Okenna also used the medium to commend the governor on his record-breaking one hundred thousand naira (#100,000.00) Christmas bonus to civil servants in the state. And advised him to ensure he maintains a cordial relationship with workers in the state and always prioritize the welfare of the people.