One dies in an Auto Crash in Bayelsa

By Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

One person was killed in an accident that occurred around the PDP Road junction along the Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The deceased was said to be the conductor of a truck that was involved in the accident along with a tanker and a tricycle popularly called keke.

Three female passengers, the keke rider, as well as the truck driver were said to have sustained injuries in the accident.

It was learnt that some officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident pulled out the corpse of the conductor from the wreckage with the help of some residents in the area.

A source revealed to daily Champion said the deceased got trapped under the truck and was crushed after jumping down from the moving vehicle as the driver tried to control it after hitting the keke and the tipper.

The tanker was also said to have spilled its content on the road as soon as the accident occurred.

According to an eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned, the tanker driver had attempted to prevent the vehicle from crashing into a petrol station on the left side of the road before but was obstructed by the perimeter fence of a popular relaxation bar on the right side where it killed the conductor.

However, the keke rider, Melvin Goodnews, who survived the accident said he had slowed down and was waiting for the tanker to turn when the truck rammed into his tricycle.

“All I can remember is that my keke tumbled and I just saw tyres moving. If the truck didn’t hit the tanker, it would have killed all of us because I was carrying three women inside my keke and one of them had a big cut on her leg,” he added.