 APC chieftain urges Tinubu to monitor poverty alleviation funds

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has advised President Bola Tinubu to closely monitor the disbursement of funds allocated to various poverty alleviation programmes.

Oyintiloye, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital, said the passion of the president to alleviate poverty among the masses must not be allowed to be truncated by selfish individuals.

The APC chieftain said that all necessary strategies must be put in place to ensure that different intervention programmes by the president have positive impact on the lives of the less privileged Nigerians.

“We have a president that is monitoring everything being done in his government and that is why we have absolute trust him.

”We must encourage and support the president to keep an eagle eye on these intervention programmes to prevent diversion.

”Since the money is meant to alleviate poverty among the masses, every necessary strategy must be in place to ensure that allocated money have positive impact on the lives of the less privileged Nigerians,” he said.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, however, commended the president on the N150 billion allocated for poverty alleviation programmes in this year budget.

He said that the amount would go a long way in impacting positively on the lives of many Nigerians.

The APC chieftain said that the money which would be spent under the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS) would stabilize and improve the livelihood of the vulnerable persons.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that the allocated fund would assist in fighting poverty, create economic growth and employment.

The APC chieftain, who noted that millions of Nigerians were living in poverty, commended the president for his various intervention programmes to alleviate poverty.

“There is no doubt that the economy is not friendly and there is poverty in the land, but the tirelessly effort of President Tinubu through various intervention programmes to minimize poverty is commendable.

“The president acknowledged the pain the people are passing through and that is why he and his team are working round the clock to make life more bearable for Nigerians.

“The assurance given by the president in his New Year message that the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy will soon be over is an indication that the government is not sleeping.

“Also, the president a remark that every one of his steps and decisions taken since his assumption of office on May 29 is in the interest of the country is a major hope that things will soon be good for Nigerians.

“We all just need to keep praying for the country and continue to play our part to support him to achieve his good plans to uplift the country,” he said.

