Dosunmu fire: Bode George tasks Sanwo-Olu to address plight of distressed traders

IBRAHIM QUDRI

A former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Chief Olabode George on Tuesday declared support for traders at Dosunmu Market in Lagos Island, saying he is ready to fight for their cause.

Atona Oodua, who made on-the-spot assessment of the scene of a fire incident that recently gutted Dosunmu market said Governor Sanwo-Olu should urgently intervene to ameliorate the plight of the marketers.

The PDP chieftain who was in company of other party leaders, made the charge while addressing the market men and women at the scene of the disaster.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 14 buildings were gutted by the fire, and four structures collapsed as a result of the incident.

The fire was reportedly caused by the careless refuelling of a generator in the penthouse of one of the buildings.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had ordered the closure of the market after visiting the place.

Sharing pictures from his visit on his Facebook page, Sanwo-Olu wrote, “Dear Lagosians, following the tragic fire at Dosunmu Market, I visited the site to assess the damage and meet with affected individuals.

“The fire, a result of mishandling flammable materials, led to significant loss. We have initiated a full investigation to determine the cause and implement stricter safety protocols.

“An integrity test on standing structures is now mandatory, and Dosunmu Market will remain closed until we can ensure the safety of all structures and compliance with regulations. Unapproved buildings will be demolished.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning will intensify its efforts to enforce building codes and prevent misuse of residential properties. We cannot overlook the safety of our citizens.

“I assure all affected that we are exploring every avenue to assist you and prevent future incidents.”

Bode George thanked the marketers for their patience, saying their efforts would not be in vain.

He said: “I praise you for being patient. I was not around when the fire incident happened.

“I want to assure you that I will be committed to your cause. This is my area, this is where I grew up.

“I will fight like a wounded lion, Government should make life comfortable for the people. I assure you, I will take it up. I will lead the fight for you.

$You shall reap the fruits of your labour. The government needs to be here and map out this place and decide what is best for you.”

Continuing, he added: “Commercial activities are means of survival in Lagos. This is not about party issue. I promise to be physically present to defend you.

“It is when I came I discovered, traders are struggling. The first responsibility of every Government is to provide security for lives and properties. Something has to be done to alleviate your sufferings.

“The Governor does not belong to the same party as mine but the issue cuts across party line. So Government must ensure your business activities come back alive.”

For a better society