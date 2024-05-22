Champion Newspapers Limited
Women’s Ministries Day celebration at Assemblies of God Agoimala Quarters Ayetoro in Abeokuta District Ogun

Left to right ...Sister Femi Alayande, Taiwo Olojede, Rev Michael Musa his wife  Coordinator of Women's Ministries (WM) Pastor (Mrs) Osinachi Michael,  Sister Bolaji Abidemi and Sister Faith Unor.during WM day on’ We are Children of Light ‘ General Council Program   Assemblies of God Nigeria  held The Women of Assemblies of God Agoimala Quarters Ayetoro in Abeokuta District  Ogun state recently .
Cross section of the women  Pastor Mrs.  Osinachi  Michael.  (middle) The Women Coordinator of Assemblies of God Ayetoro ministering on the topic: SHOW THE DIFFERENCE. The text: Matthew 5:16. Every child of God both man and woman, should make a difference and shine as light any where they found themselves.

.The Women of Assemblies of God Agoimala Quarters Ayetoro in Abeokuta District also join other women  to celebrate the goodness of God in their lives.

 

