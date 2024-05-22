Women’s Ministries Day celebration at Assemblies of God Agoimala Quarters Ayetoro in Abeokuta District Ogun

Cross section of the women Pastor Mrs. Osinachi Michael. (middle) The Women Coordinator of Assemblies of God Ayetoro ministering on the topic: SHOW THE DIFFERENCE. The text: Matthew 5:16. Every child of God both man and woman, should make a difference and shine as light any where they found themselves.

.The Women of Assemblies of God Agoimala Quarters Ayetoro in Abeokuta District also join other women to celebrate the goodness of God in their lives.

