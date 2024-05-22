Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

NSE Ogbomoso Branch celebrates Engr. Margaret Oguntala’s 60th Birthday

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala FNSE( middle) Engr.  Ibrahim Hammadikko National Exco Member,  Engr. Prof Samson Ojuawo FNSE Chairman Ogbomoso Branch of NSE, Engr. Charles Akintola FNSE, Member Board of Fellows, Engr. Racheal Ugye FNSE, National Exco Member and Engr. Aliyu Dutsinma National Exco Member at the NSE Ogbomoso Branch celebration of the President’s  60th Birthday in Abuja.

 

For a better society

