Rivers CP felicitates with Muslims on Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has congratulated the Muslim faithful in the state for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and wishes them a blissful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

CP Disu in a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko called on the good people of the state to use this period of celebration for sober reflection and to offer prayers for the peace and progress of the state and the nation at large.

The Commissioner who used the medium to charge all religious leaders, worshippers and residents of the state to cooperate with the police and other security agencies during and after the celebration, also assured that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to guarantee a hitch-free celebration and improve public safety.

Disu in the statement directed all Area Commanders, Heads of Departments, and Divisional Police Officers to implement overt and covert security deployments throughout the state.

The statement said, the measures are aimed at safeguarding lives and properties, providing security coverage to all worship and recreational centers, and conducting raids on identified troubled spots. “Additionally, all Police Divisions of the Command have been charged to activate their neighborhood policing beats.

“Consequently, high visibility policing shall be maintained during and after the celebration. Police patrol vehicles have been strategically deployed on our highways, and government/private critical infrastructure shall be protected. Furthermore, all entry and exit routes into the state have been fortified.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urges the good people of the state to be peaceful and celebrate in moderation.”

The CP however advised residents to call the police control rooms and Public Response Unit at; 08032003514, 08161355218 in the case of any distress.

