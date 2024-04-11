Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Matthew , Thomas Origbe twin brothers celebrates 50th Birthday in Lagos

Photo Gallery
Matthew &Thomas Origbe (both middle) cutting the Cake with their families, held at the Oriental hotel in Lagos on 6/4/2024 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
24
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary. the Celebrant  Dr Matthew Origbe and Chief Dr (Mrs) Katia Ekesi.

L-r… Mr  Thomas Origbe;· Mrs Ogechi Origbe her husband   M.D at Offshore Petroleum & Marine Logistic Ltd, Dr Matthew Origbe; Mrs. Chinwe iloghalu her husband Prince ike iloghalu, during the 50th years birthday celebration of twins brothers Matthew & Thomas Origbe held at the Oriental hotel in Lagos on 6/4/2024 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Chief Paul Da Costa; Mr. Uzo Anazodo; Chief Dr (Mrs) Katia Ekesi; Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary; Mrs. Chinwe iloghalu her husband Prince ike iloghalu.

L-r… Mr. Uzo Anazodo; Prince ike iloghalu her wife Mrs. Chinwe.

From the 3rd left   Mr. Thomas Origbe;  Mrs.  Ogechi Origbe her husband   M.D. at Offshore Petroleum & Marine Logistic Ltd, Dr. Matthew Origbe; poses with guests.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Banex Group  Dr Victor Mabanisi his wife  Mrs.  Sophy.

L-r…Don Okafor, Thomas Origbe, Williams Johnson, Tamara Collins, Vincent Collins and Mrs. Funmi Okafor.

L-r… Wole Ogunsanya; Bank Anthony Okoroafor  and  Alabaja Koyade.

L-r… Dr Matthew Origbe;  his twin brother Mr. Thomas Origbe her daughter Miss Jessica Origbe.

Friends of the families of Origbe.

L-r… Aircraft Operations Superintendent NLNG, Michael Ukaegbu; Manager Corporate Communications &  Public Affairs, NLNG, Anne-Marie Palmer- Ikuku; Managing Director, Complete Maintenance Solution. Francis Palmer –Ikuku.

L-r… Mr. Peter Ejiofor; Henry Okolie  and  prince Ike iloghalu.

Thomas Origbe (middle) poses with friends.

Dr. Matthew Origbe; (4th right) Pose with friends during 50th years birthday celebration of twins brothers Matthew & Thomas Origbe held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos on 6/4/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10928 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 11, 2024

Yomi Denzel Foundation Graduation ceremony of six months of…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 9, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 8, 2024

1 of 446