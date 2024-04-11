Matthew , Thomas Origbe twin brothers celebrates 50th Birthday in Lagos

L-r… Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary. the Celebrant Dr Matthew Origbe and Chief Dr (Mrs) Katia Ekesi.

L-r… Mr Thomas Origbe;· Mrs Ogechi Origbe her husband M.D at Offshore Petroleum & Marine Logistic Ltd, Dr Matthew Origbe; Mrs. Chinwe iloghalu her husband Prince ike iloghalu, during the 50th years birthday celebration of twins brothers Matthew & Thomas Origbe held at the Oriental hotel in Lagos on 6/4/2024 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Chief Paul Da Costa; Mr. Uzo Anazodo; Chief Dr (Mrs) Katia Ekesi; Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary; Mrs. Chinwe iloghalu her husband Prince ike iloghalu.

L-r… Mr. Uzo Anazodo; Prince ike iloghalu her wife Mrs. Chinwe.

From the 3rd left Mr. Thomas Origbe; Mrs. Ogechi Origbe her husband M.D. at Offshore Petroleum & Marine Logistic Ltd, Dr. Matthew Origbe; poses with guests.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Banex Group Dr Victor Mabanisi his wife Mrs. Sophy.

L-r…Don Okafor, Thomas Origbe, Williams Johnson, Tamara Collins, Vincent Collins and Mrs. Funmi Okafor.

L-r… Wole Ogunsanya; Bank Anthony Okoroafor and Alabaja Koyade.

L-r… Dr Matthew Origbe; his twin brother Mr. Thomas Origbe her daughter Miss Jessica Origbe.

Friends of the families of Origbe.

L-r… Aircraft Operations Superintendent NLNG, Michael Ukaegbu; Manager Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, NLNG, Anne-Marie Palmer- Ikuku; Managing Director, Complete Maintenance Solution. Francis Palmer –Ikuku.

L-r… Mr. Peter Ejiofor; Henry Okolie and prince Ike iloghalu.

Thomas Origbe (middle) poses with friends.

Dr. Matthew Origbe; (4th right) Pose with friends during 50th years birthday celebration of twins brothers Matthew & Thomas Origbe held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos on 6/4/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng