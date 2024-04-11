Be law abiding, seek Nigeria’s unity, Uzodimma tasks Muslims on Eid-el- Fitri

….Seriki Hausa/Muslim says Imo State Governor, most Muslims-friendly Governor in Nigeria.

The Muslim community in Imo State on Wednesday spoke eloquently about their relationship with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, describing him as the most friendly Governor among all the Governors in Nigeria to the Muslims.

The Seriki Hausa/Muslim in Imo State, Alhaji Auwal Baba Suleiman who spoke the mind of all the Muslim faithful in the State during a Banquet organised in their honour by Governor Uzodimma to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, added that despite being a Christian, Governor Uzodimma has dealt so kindly to them that they have lost count of his good deeds.

Seriki’s position coincided with Governor Uzodimma’s charge on the Muslim faithful to be law abiding and make unity their watch word, in the spirit of the Eid- el- Fitr celebration globally.

In his speech, Governor Uzodimma advised them and all Nigerians to ensure that “religion should not be a barrier to their cohabitation.”

He further advised that they should take advantage of the spiritual blessings from the period of fasting and reflection to unite themselves and also seek the unity of Nigeria as a country and in the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Uzodimma said:”As Muslims in Imo, we must be united. As Muslims in Nigeria, we must also be united. Irrespective of religion, we should be our brothers and sisters keepers. I join the leadership of the Muslims in Imo State to unite. If you unite, you will see the benefit to our State and Country. Also, be law abiding, both Muslims and Christians.”

The Governor who congratulated the Muslim faithful for successfully completing this year’s Eid-el-Fitr fasting urged them to take advantage of the occasion to forgive those who have offended them in the past the way they pray to God for forgiveness and He forgives, and to lead a life of sincerity.

Recalling the gains from last year’s Pilgrimage to the Holy Land, one of the occasions the Seriki Hausa/Muslim of Imo State cited earlier in his remarks as one of the Governor’s generosity to the Muslim community, Governor Uzodimma told the Muslims that they may have the opportunity to travel again this year.

“It is important that this year we will do our best to go to the Holy Land again so that through that, God will answer our prayers again. In Imo State, there is no room for segregation. We are brothers and sisters here and we will continue to ensure that security of lives and property is extended to all.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Seriki thanked the Governor for all he has done for his members through palliatives, appointments, security of lives and property, medicare, among others, and promised that the Muslim community will continue to support his administration and policies.

He thanked the Governor on behalf of his members, for granting them the opportunity to end their fasting in a joyous and meritorious mood and solicited God’s continuos blessings upon him.

“Your Excellency, you are the most friendly Governor among all the Governors in Nigeria to us and we are grateful to you,” the Seriki said and recommitted his members determination to live harmoniously with every member of the society in Imo State.

Among those who joined the Governor to fete the Muslims were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Chinyere Ekomaru, Senator Osita Izunaso, Senator Patrick Ndubueze, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional rulers, HRH, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, among other top government officials.