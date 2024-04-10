First Lady Oluremi Tinubu applauds Super Falcons on Olympics qualification

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, has congratulated Super Falcons for breaking the 16-years Olympic jinx.

First Lady, further said that their dedication and determination have truly shone through, and we are so proud of all that you have accomplished. Your unwavering commitment, resilience, and teamwork have not only glory to Nigeria but have also served as an inspiration to countless young girls who now feel empowered to chase their dreams without fear.

According to the statement signed by Senior Special Adviser on Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Busola Kukoyi, on 9th April 2024.

It goes thus;

Dear Super Falcons,

Congratulations our Super Falcons.

Ending a 16-year Olympic jinx is no small feat, and your perseverance and commitment have truly paid off. Your hard work, resilience, and team spirit have brought glory to Nigeria and inspired countless young girls across the country to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

I am so proud of all your achievements.

Your journey doesn’t end here; it’s just the beginning of an even greater adventure.

Make Nigeria proud, Super Falcons! Bring home the gold!

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng