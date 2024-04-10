H.E Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON cheers Muslims

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has rejoiced with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on the occasion of completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

She enjoined Muslims to sustain the good deeds exhibited during the Holy Month.

According to her, Ramadan is a period of reformation and the teachings of how to live a selfless and godly life.

“The lessons learnt during the one month of fasting should not be eroded on the altar of celebration. We should be modest in our celebration and continue to extend love to others. Our kindness to one another and service to humanity should extend beyond the month of Ramadan. Let us sustain those virtues of self-purification, sacrifice, self-discipline, and being compassionate to fellow Nigerians.”

“Our priority as a people should include praying for our nation”.

She commended the women folks for their sacrifice of preparing meals for the family and generally taking care of the home front during the holy month of Ramadan, saying their sacrifices will be rewarded by Almighty Allah.

The First Lady charged the youth to shun negative acts, channel their energies positively and join hands with the government towards achieving a greater nation.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng