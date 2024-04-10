Obaseki, Oborevwori, Ibori, Igbinedion, others celebrate Ikimi at 80

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori; former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori; former Governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion and the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion were among dignitaries present at the 80th birthday thanksgiving of the Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), High Chief Tom Ikimi.

The Thanksgiving service took place at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Airport Road and attracted guests from all works who turned out enmasse to celebrate the Octogenarian.

Obaseki at the event congratulated Ikimi, hailing his contributions to societal development.

The governor wished him many more years in good health and sound mind.

Earlier, the Archbishop of Benin, His Grace, Most Rev Dr. Austine Akubeze was joined by Archbishop Emeritus of Ibadan; His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Felix Akaba Job; Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan and Bishop of Uromi, Most Rev Dr. Donatus Oguns among other clergymen to officiate the thanksgiving mass.

In his homily titled, “What a Life,” the Emeritus Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev. Dr. Felix Akaba Job, charged the congregation with love, urging them on good neighbourliness, selflessness and sacrifice.

According to him, “God created us to serve him in the journey of life. The life given to us is a life of love for God and neighbors. It’s not the number of years spent on earth that matters but the quality and value of how the years were utilized for humanity and mankind.”

The clergy congratulated Chief Ikimi for joining the league of octogenarians, wishing him many more years in good health and wisdom.

Other guests at the event include former Minister of Women Affairs, Josephine Anenih, PDP Candidate for 2024 Governorship Election, Asue Ighodalo and his wife, Ifeyinwa; the Edo State Head of Service (HOS), Dr. Anthony Okungbowa; Edo PDP Chairman, Anthony Aziegbemi and former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, among others.

