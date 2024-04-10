Significance of Eid-el Firi

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Eide-el Fitri today (Wednesday), it behooves them to reflect on the holy month and imbibe the spirit of peace, tranquility and growth of the nation.

The period should also be used not only to pray for the improvement of the security of lives and property of the citizenry but also for the socio-economic and political development for the success of the present administration under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Eid-el Ftri marks the end of Ramadan fasting which lasts for either 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the crescent of the moon by the committee set up for the purpose by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA). It also marks the triumph of Prophet Muhammad in the Battle of Badr

Already, the Sultan of Sokoto who doubles as the National President for NSCIA, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, had urged the Muslims in the country to start looking for the crescent of the moon of Shawwal 1445 AH and report their findings to the nearest district immediately after the Sunset on Monday, 29th Ramadan, 1445 AH April 8.

On the day of Eid-el Ftri, people wear new clothes, prepare delicacies, do charity and wish their families and friends Eid Mubarak.

We agree with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s advice that Nigerians should embrace unity to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.

Considering the fact that hardship is still biting harder in the country due to the removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, people should not engage in dastardly acts capable of causing disunity among Nigerians who are still battling with hunger to the extent that most of them have not been feeding well due to the skyrocketing prices of food items.

Nigerians including the Muslim faithful should use the period of the holy month to shun any act that may cause violence and other untoward activities that will affect negatively the peaceful co-existence of the citizenry.

We note with concern that insecurity is yet to abate in the country despite various security measures put and being put in place by both the Federal and state governments to combat the ugly incidents.

We, therefore, urge the various levels of government to improve the security of lives and properties of the people in the country.

This is necessary because the way and manner the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements operate with reckless abandon in the country have left much to be desired

So, in order not to let Boko Haram and other terrorist groups destroy the country, we call on governments at all levels to intensify efforts to decimate the evil group. This is imperative because if they (terrorists) are left untamed, the country’s hard-won democracy may be in jeopardy and may eventually prevent the dreams of the governments at all levels from reaching the Promised Land.

In this wise, the holy month of peace should afford Nigerians not to engage in any dastardly act that may truncate the hard-won democracy and bring Nigerians into ridicule to the outside world and it will also not let the leaders give the people the much-awaited dividends of democracy that will not only alleviate the suffering of the masses but add to their sufferings which are becoming unbearable.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a happy celebration, we urge them to be moderate in the celebration and continue to pray for peace and tranquility in the country so that our leaders will lead us to the Promised Land.

Eid Mubarak.

