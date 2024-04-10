Eid el-Fitri : Kogi SDP guber candidate Muri Ajaka felicitates with Muslim faithful

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP in the last election In Kogi State Alhaji.

Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Fitri celebration having successfully concluded the sacred obligation of Ramadan for thirty days.

This was contained in a Sallah message he signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on the occasion.

The statement reads, “I heartily congratulate all Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid el-Fitri, having successfully concluded the sacred obligation of Ramadan for thirty (30) days.

“It is indeed fulfilling to have endured the fast and fervent prayers for a full circle spiritual enlightenment along with all its strappings of renewed virtue, righteousness and exemplary charity both in the midst of the Ummah and the entire society.

” Whilst we crown the spiritual journey with Eid el-Fitri, I pray that we put to action henceforth, the lessons and high virtue of love, care, humility, endurance, understanding, piety and tolerance in our dealings with fellow men and women in order to build and sustain peaceful co-existence and prosperity in our society.

” Above all, I plead with the Ummah to remain resilient, steadfast and patient with the government of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR as it is fast stabilising the beleaguered ship of the Nigerian State, even in the midst of prevailing storms and tempest.

“Rest assured that in no distant future, relief will be evident in all the spheres of our nation’s socio-political and economic experience.

Once again, Congratulations”

