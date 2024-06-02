Rivers CP, Disu felicitates with NIPR at 60

•An Institute calls for economic transformation

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has felicitated with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, as it marks it’s 60th Diamond Jubilee celebration.

The Rivers State Chapter of the NIPR, as part of activities marking it’s 60th anniversary celebration, on Saturday held a road walk which kicked off from the Polo Club and terminated at the Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt, where they planted some trees.

CP Olatunji Disu, who spoke at a brief ceremony at the Isaac Boro Park, congratulated the NIPR, at the national and Rivers State levels for her 60 years of professionalism and excellence.

The Rivers Police Boss, who was represented by the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of the Olu-Obasanjo Police Division, SP James Abba, assured continued synergy and partnership of the Rivers State Police Command with the NIPR in the state.

The CP who reiterated the Command’s commitment to protection of lives and properties in the state, appealed for more support from members of the public to assist the police in combating crime and criminality in the state.

He said, “We are here to celebrate with the NIPR on their 60 years anniversary celebration, and to also support this programme.

“Our primary activity is always to save lives and properties, as well as ensuring a conducive and crime-free environment.

“As you can see, in a very short period, we have tried our possible best to reduce crime and criminality in Rivers State and we are committed to achieving more success to making the state a very conducive one for the people and businesses as well.”

In his remark, the NIPR Chairman in Rivers State, Pastor Francis Asuk said the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the institute will foster economic transformation.

He said, “All we are doing is to bring the attention of the nation to the need for us in the country to develop in the right trajectory.

“We have stayed back for too long and a lot of things have affected our nation, but NIPR is trying to change the narratives, to help us rebuild a nation that has integrity, prosperous, and always doing the right thing.

“So, today we are doing a road walk and a tree planting exercise to help green the nation, and as well build a greener Nigeria.”

The Rivers NIPR Boss also asserted that those who are not qualified to practice public relations should not be in the profession. “They are damaging the reputation of the profession by creating impression of bribery and corruption which is affecting us negatively. We want to change that, everyone practicing public relations in Nigeria must be registered.”