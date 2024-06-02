Women should be allowed to occupy key positions in the Nigerian political landscape -Shade Okoya, DMD, Eleganza Industrial City Limited………Says: ’Govt should try to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive ‘

Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Shade Okoya (MON), wife of a business mogul, Chief (Dr) Rasaq Akanni Okoya (CON), owner of Eleganza Group of Companies, in this interview, talks about herself, husband, business and what the government should do to grow business in the country. Excerpt:

Let’s know you and a bit of your background.

I am Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Shade Okoya (MON) (Nee Adeleye), currently the Deputy Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited. I was born in Lagos on April 25, 1977 into the family of the late Alhaji Taju and Alhaja Nimota Adeleye from ljebu Ode in Ogun State.

I began my early education at St. Bernadette Nursery and Primary School Lagos after which I proceeded to Awori Comprehensive High School, graduating in 1991. I proceeded to Lagos State Polytechnic, Isolo where I studied Banking and Finance. I capped it with a BSc in Sociology from University of Lagos, graduating in 2004. In 2014, I was honoured with Doctor of Science in Business Management and Corporate Leadership by the Senate of European American University. The same year, I was awarded the Most Valuable Business Executive of the year from the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of International Centre for Corporate Leadership for African and Blacks in Diaspora and Accolade International Marketing Limited.

I am happily married to a remarkable businessman, the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Eleganza Group of Companies: Alhaji Chief (Dr) Rasaq Akanni Okoya (CON) and we are blessed with four children.

How did you get here? Family inheritance, hard work, grace of God or what?

Firstly, it was the grace of God. I could not have made it this far without the Hand of God because without Him, I am nothing. God picked me up from nowhere and brought me to where I am today. My success story cannot be complete without also mentioning my husband, Alhaji Chief (Dr.) Rasaq Akanni Okoya (CON) who has been my backbone and support system. Finally, I was also determined to make it in life. I did not see any impossibilities and this helped me to cross all hurdles.

Ten to 20 years ago, not many women held Chief Executive Positions in Nigeria. But today, the narrative is changing and more women are moving up the corporate ladder. Do you occasionally feel intimidated by the weight of your official responsibilities vis-a-vis your role in the family? Tell us how you have been able to manage these two lofty duties.

My family and official responsibilities are never in conflict with each other. I have a very understanding and supportive husband. My husband is a phenomenal leader, he is extremely motivating, charismatic and has a very hands-on approach to everything and I am always trying to emulate and reach the standards he has set.

Nigerian women’s participation in politics remains a far cry from what obtains in several African countries. With the benefit of hindsight of your experience in the corporate world, what don’t you like about women’s involvement in Nigeria’s brand of politics?

Women should be allowed to occupy key positions in the Nigerian political landscape. It has been decades of male-dominated Nigerian policy and yet we are not there. Women are courageous, accommodating and mostly truthful. The Nigerian political system is not really giving women equal opportunity – there should be gender balance.

Endemic corruption remains the bane of many entities in the public and private sectors in Nigeria. What advice can you proffer to help curb the menace? Do you think that existing laws and regulations are enough to tackle the issues?

Laws and regulations will be useless without application and implementation. Our leaders should be sincere with themselves and live exemplary lives. If those who enact those laws and regulations are corrupt, then who is fooling who? If the leaders are corrupt, the followers will be corrupt. Corruption cannot fight corruption. The Nigerian system needs total sanitization.

What would you list as the greatest challenges facing female CEOs in their desire to deliver on their mandates?

I don’t let gender be an issue. The truth is if you can get on with work and excel at dealing with the challenges that come with it, there will be no room or reason for anyone to mention your gender. My focus is always on maximizing our available resources to deliver first-class quality products, at the most affordable prices to meet demands of our customers. Everyone wants to work with the best person for the job; the best person for the job is the best, despite gender factor.

Women who want to go into manufacturing must be extremely hardworking; they should ideally have a passion for it and a determination to succeed. Over years I have grown to really enjoy what I do, it has become a passion I feed on a daily basis.

How are the government’s fiscal policies impacting women run enterprises? Are there areas you would want to see some improvements?

Government’s fiscal policies are impacting on both men and women run enterprises. The policies are not gender specific. Government should try to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Government tariffs, taxes, cost of electricity and all regulatory charges should be reduced to pave way for upcoming and existing businesses. They should also make loans available at very low interest rate.

Tell us some of your Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives targeted at helping more Nigerian women especially girls still in school to aspire to higher leadership roles in their careers.

We currently have Nigerian women of various ages in our employment, some of which are already in leadership positions while some are still aspiring to get there. Some of our women, even those outside our employment have enjoyed the sponsorship and generosity of the leadership of Eleganza Group of Companies and most of them are doing well in their various fields. We are looking into an initiative of offering various academics and vocational scholarships to both genders.

Growing up in your family house, did you ever aspire to becoming a leader in a corporate organization or you just grew through the ranks to get here? What were some of the huddles you scaled?

I wanted to become what God wanted me to be. I am a very strong woman; I wanted to be great, I wanted to be like other great and influential women in society; though I did not have the resources to do so, God made it possible – I thank God for the day I met my husband, Alhaji Chief (Dr.) Rasaq Akanni Okoya (CON).

What pressures does the popular saying that what a man can do, a woman can do better put on you as a female CEO today?

It puts no pressure on me atall. Today, some women are even doing better than men. Making it in life is never pegged on gender preference. The truth of the matter is that not everybody will reach there. Those who put their destinies into their hands and work towards it and pray to God in faith will reach there. People only consider physical strength when interpreting this adage. There are other kinds of strengths like spiritual, emotional, etc; which women can possess more than men, and all these strengths come to play to make it in life.

Who is your role model and ideal chief executive officer in Nigeria that had made the most impact in your journey to the top?

My husband, Chairman/Managing Director of Eleganza Group of Companies, Alhaji Chief (Dr.) Rasaq Akanni Okoya (CON), is my role model and backbone. I have learnt so many valuable lessons from my husband. The most valuable lessons I try to emulate and reach on a daily basis in running the business. My husband is a phenomenal leader; he is extremely motivating, charismatic and has a very hands-on approach to everything. I am always trying to emulate and reach the standards he has set. These life lessons are so valuable because money cannot buy them, and they will seldom be taught within the walls of any institution. I am consistently humbled by his wealth of knowledge, experience and wisdom every day.

Tell us some of the thrills and pains of being at the driver’s seat.

It is not easy to be in leadership position. Of course, there are challenges from family, peer groups, daily business operations – (poor electricity supply, high cost of diesel, foreign exchange rate, manufacturing etc.) and the society in general, but I did not loose focus. Nobody exists without challenges but God made it easy for us to overcome. God used my husband and family to help me overcome my challenges.

Could you please share with us some of the key legacies you would like to leave in this organization at the end of your career? What would you want to be remembered for?

I want to make positive impact. I want to be seen as a role model by my children and members of the organization. Having an industrialist as a husband has greatly inspired me to also become not just a diligent wife but a very good businesswoman focused on making positive impact in society. As an industrialist , when I see people using our products like chairs, baby diapers, a variety of luggage, cooling boxes, soaps etc., it gladdens my heart that I am making an impact in major households across The Nation.

Where do you want to see this organization in five to 10years time?

I want ELEGANZA to be a household name, not only in Nigeria but in Africa and across the globe. We will reach there!

What will be your message to upcoming women who want to aspire to be in your position?

Determination, hard-work, prayers and faith in God. Do not allow negative voices or gender issues to stop you. Cross your hurdles, go for your goals and achieve them.

