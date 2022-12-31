“Reverse the current ugly trend,” Igbo group charges government as security worsens in South East

ARINZE IFECHUKWU

An Igbo socio-cultural organization, Anya-Ndi-Igbo, has denounced the attacks in South east Nigeria and charged the government to work towards improving the security situation.

Anya-Ndi-Igbo outlined their demands for better security in a statement signed by the group’s board of trustees chairman, Elder Uma Eleazu.

The group condemned the “havoc being wrecked on Ndi Igbo by the existence of non-state actors,” and urged both the federal government and the five South east governments to work together on making the region safe.

They urged the governors of the South east states to not abandon their responsibility, allowing “anarchy and a festival of blood to continue,” but use their constitutional powers to secure the region.

Anya-Ndi-Igbo asked the Federal government to open up and dialogue with agitation groups to understand and resolve the genuine cases.

They also asked the Federal government to ensure the region is safe for the 2023 General Elections, as insecurity discourages investors and the financially committed diaspora community.

The group urged the Association of Igbo Town Unions to work with the police to strengthen their efforts at community protection.

Anya-Ndi-Igbo also asked the governors of the South east states to use their membership of the Nigeria Police Council to demand changes that will make policing more efficient in the region.

The group expressed their distaste with the custom of posting out state Commissioners of Police without the input of the governors, state Attorney General or ministry of Justice.

Among the other solutions proffered by Anya-Ndi-Igbo for better security, was that Internal Security be added to the mandate of state ministries of Justice.

The group stated that an Internal Security desk in the Justice ministries will work together with the police and other security agencies to address security problems.

They also asked for the appointment and equipment of coroners in all magisterial districts in the region.

The coroners will take up all cases of unlawful killings, keep records of sudden deaths and account for the bodies of “unknown” persons killed by security agencies.