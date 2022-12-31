Lagos govt. re-emphasizes commitment to decent housing for workers

The Lagos State Government has re-echoed its commitment to provision of decent, habitable and conducive homes for its workforce.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by Mrs. Adeola Salako, spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Housing.

Salako said the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, said this during joint inspection of 36 home units comprising two and three bedroom home apartments at LagosHOMS Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo Campus.

Olowoshago said the government was focused in its resolve to provide decent shelter for staff of its various establishments.

“Housing is a paramount need and to ensure that workers are in a position to give their best, the state government accords due significance to the provision of decent homes for workers.

“The issue of access to good accommodation in a conducive environment can be challenging in a highly urbanized state like Lagos, hence the state government under Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is always mindful of addressing this basic need,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary said government was intentional in allocating certain percentages of its subsidised homes to workers and gave rebates to increase accessibility.

He added that the LagosHOMS LASU project was a promise kept to the university community as part of deliberate policy of attending to workers’ welfare.

Olowoshago highlighted the importance of decent shelter for all Lagos residents.

He said that continuity in governance would enable the government to consolidate on its all-inclusive housing policy targeted at the working class and the underserved.

The LagosHOMS LASU project, according to him, is in line with the fourth pillar of the THEMES Agenda of “Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy” hinged on the provision of decent accommodation for citizens.

The Permanent Secretary, urged the University community to take ownership of the project, safeguard it and put it to good use when delivered.

“It will no doubt ameliorate the challenge of housing deficit for the university staff,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, LASU, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji–Bello, thanked the state government for making the welfare of staff and students of the institution a priority.

She promised to protect the infrastructure and appealed for speedy completion and inauguration of the scheme expected to be a huge relief to the beneficiaries.

Olatunji-Bello commended Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its achievements in the education sector and pleaded for urgent increase in the housing stock for the university staff.

Others at the inspection include management and technical staff of the Ministry of Housing; LASU Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Adenike Boyo; the Registrar, Mr Emmanuel Fanu; the Librarian, Dr Layi Adebayo, and the Bursar Mr. Saheed Olayinka. (NAN)