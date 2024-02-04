Champion Newspapers Limited
Rerun election: NNPP wins Rimin Gado/Tofa state Assembly seat in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Bello Muhammad Butu-Butu of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) as the winner of Saturday’s rerun election I  Rimin Gado/Tofa, Kano state constituency.

 

The returning officer of the election Prof. Ibrahim Tajo Suraj declared that Alhaji Bello Muhammad Butu-Butu of NNPP polled 31,135 votes to beat his opponent of All Progressive Congress (APC) who received 25,577 votes.

 

Recall that the appeal court recently directed INEC to conduct rerun election at 33 polling units in Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituency.

 

