Gov Soludo, others commiserate with Asha over death of wife

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, weekend expressed his condolences to Barr. Asha Nnabuife and his family during the Funeral Ceremony of his late wife, Ifeoma, held in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Nnabuife is the Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Local Government Affairs.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, acknowledged the deep pains of the loss and the void created by Mrs. Asha-Nnabuife’s passage.

Governor Soludo prayed for comfort for the family and for her soul to rest in peace.

He also encouraged the family to uphold her positive legacy for the continued growth of their family.

In his response, Asha Nnabuife expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo and many others for their love and comforting words over the demise of his beloved wife