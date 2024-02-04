Champion Newspapers Limited
Gov Soludo, others commiserate with Asha over death of wife

Charles Soludo
By Phil Okose, Onitsha
Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, weekend  expressed his condolences to Barr. Asha Nnabuife and his family during the Funeral Ceremony of his late wife, Ifeoma, held in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area.
Nnabuife is the Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Local Government Affairs.
The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, acknowledged the deep pains of the loss and the void created by Mrs. Asha-Nnabuife’s passage.
Governor Soludo prayed for comfort for the family and for her soul to rest in peace.
He also encouraged the family to uphold her positive legacy for the continued growth of their family.
In his response, Asha Nnabuife expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo and many others for their love and comforting words over the demise of his beloved wife

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barr Theodora Igwegbe, National Chairman of APGA, Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, Protocol officer, Hon. Chinedu Nwoye and other members of Anambra State Executive Council, Transition Committee Chairmen , Senator Victor Umeh, representing to g Anambrarians Central Senatorial District, among others, were in attendance at the burial ceremony.

