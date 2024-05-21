Edo 2024; Igbinadolor, Lauds Osarodion Choice As PDP’s Deputy Governorship Candidates

Dr. Phillip Igbinadolor, an Edo born Medical Specialist based in North Carolina, United States of America and Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, has congratulated Barrister Osarodion Ogie, incumbent Secretary To The Edo State Government (SSG) on his recent selection as the Deputy Governorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Edo state gubernatorial election, saying that his choice, signals a sure sign that the PDP will definitely stay in Osadebe House, the Edo State seat of power, beyond 2024.

Igbinadolor made the remark via a release dated Friday May 17, 2024, personally signed by him and made available to the global press.

According to him, the decision of the People’s Democratic in the state is not only apt and faultless but the choice largely reflects the action of a political party of goodwill desirous of ensuring that the state remains in safe hands.

In his words, I am particularly impressed with the state Governor’s decision to field and support two illustrious and brightest sons of the state for these exalted positions. By his latest action, the Governor has, in my views, further demonstrated that he is an intelligent public office holder who recognizes that the first responsibility of a great leader is to find the right people and give them their right position.

As a former Commissioner in the state, former Chief of Staff to the Governor and presently, the Secretary to State Government, Barrister Osarodion Ogie is not only desirable but eminently qualified. He is miles ahead of others jostling for the position in other political parties.

‘More specifically, former Chief of Staff to the Governor and presently, the Secretary to State Government, he respectively functioned as the engine room of the administration and democratized administrative operation in the government in ways that stripped the state and its operation of all forms of bureaucracies inherited from the outgone All Progressive Congress(APC) led government in the state’.

The Diplomate of the Royal College of Surgeons of England who is also a member of the recently constituted Campaign Council by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming Edo state gubernatorial poll further explained that the combination of Asue Ighodalo and Barrister Osarodion Ogie, seamlessly represents a blend of two great personalities rich in private and public sectors which is presently needed to consolidate on the present giant sustainable strides of the incumbent governor.

While he described Barrister Osarodion Ogie as a grassroot politician with impeccable track record, Dr. Igbinadolor argued that no politician in Edo South currently alive can match Osarodion Ogie, and therefore, submitted that the senatorial district will as usual fall for Asue Ighodalo and Barrister Osarodion Ogie of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Finally, the famous health professional turned politician congratulated Barrister Osarodion Ogie for the latest feat achieved and urged the people of the state to queue behind the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidates in the forthcoming as their interest will be best protected by the Party’s led government.