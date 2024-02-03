International acclaimed entertainer MC Day announces Worldwide Tour , Karaoke Comedy Extravaganza

Renowned entertainer Olumide Samson Olagoke, popularly known as MC Day, is set to embark on a thrilling nationwide tour and Karaoke Comedy party across Nigeria, commencing on the 17th day of February 2024.

This much-anticipated event, strategically planned across various locations, aligns seamlessly with MC Day’s commitment to connecting with his diverse fanbase and showcasing his exceptional talents in the ever-evolving entertainment industry.

In an exclusive statement to select media outlets, Samson Olagoke expressed his sincere intent, stating, “I am reaching out to my fans and those who appreciate my craft with genuine enthusiasm. This tour provides an opportunity for one-on-one engagement, allowing me to deepen connections and further establish my presence in the dynamic music industry.”

The tour kicks off at the prestigious Eko Hotel on the 17th February 2024, 7pm, promising an electrifying start before extending to other locations and even crossing borders. Samson Olagoke assures attendees of a spectacular experience, emphasizing, “We will be delivering world-class partying and entertainment, and we encourage everyone to join us in creating unforgettable memories.”

The Karaoke and Comedy party, an annual tradition hosted by MC Day, serves as a platform to engage with audiences and contribute to the vibrant entertainment landscape in Nigeria.

MC Day, with over a decade of international acclaim, stands as a versatile figure in the entertainment industry. Renowned for his expertise in hosting events, Karaoke Comedy, content creation, voiceovers, and audience engagement, MC Day has earned the title of Energetic Global Entertainer. His dynamic performances make him a sought-after MC for events worldwide.

So much fun and side attractions like Karaoke, Games, Comedy, Food, Drinks, etc. And there is cash price available for best couple.

