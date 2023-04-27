Reps Speakership: Tinubu meets Betara, holds closed door meeting

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The leading contender for the Speakership post in the 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Muktar Betera Aliyu has visited President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extract his support and endorsement.

The member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State has been canvassing support for his speakership aspiration with party members, Members Elect, former Lawmakers and indeed stakeholders throwing their weight behind the lawmaker who they described as a man of the people.

His campaign and consultation with the President-elect are one of many consultations he has embarked upon in the last three months before the June inauguration.

In a video made available by his campaign Media office on Wednesday morning, the President-elect personally held Hon. Betara’s hand as he led him into the inner room for discussions.

Betara who currently chairs the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, had earlier exchanged warm pleasantries with the incoming Commander in Chief shortly after having some photo sessions.

Betera’s consultation visit to the President-elect took place at his new official residence at the Defence House in Abuja, following the latter’s return from vacation and the Muslim lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Also seen in the video alongside Betara were: the outgoing president of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi and a host of other loyalists of the President-elect

