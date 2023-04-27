Beulah World Initiative visits Liasu, Idimu community

The non-profit organization, Beulah World Initiative (BWI) visited Liasu, Idimu community Lagos state for their monthly community outreach on Saturday 22nd, April 2023.

Speaking to participants during the outreach, the Coordinator of the initiative, Ms. Chichi Ononiwu, appreciated the hand of God which has made it possible for the organisation to sustain her monthly Medical/Food outreach.

Ononiwu stated that despite the economic situation of Nigeria, the organisation has never failed to hold her monthly outreaches to rural/semi-urban poor communities as a result of her Covenant with God.

She also stated that the Outreaches are more than just a primary healthcare platform, but also an educative platform that has invested a lot in educative community impact projects which includes her ‘Mathematics Appreciation Program’ to Orphanage Homes, as well as her campaign against ‘Child Sexual Molestation and Abuse’ under the auspices of ‘My Body, is My Body Program’, which the organisation takes to primary and secondary schools.

These programs, she said, have seriously impacted many young people and the Medical Outreaches have also impacted many including adults and children.

The events of this month’s outreach included free medical aids, to widows, the elderly and others, such as eye tests providing them with reading glasses, blood tests, deworming of children, free HIV tests, amongst others.

Widows, elderly men, children and other economically challenged folks were also gifted with groceries, clothes, shoes, handbags, school bags and toys.

A 78-year-old woman who was a participant at the event, Mama Rebecca Oke, testified that she used to have serious stomach pain but after taking the medicine given to her, she got relieved and was able to sleep well that night, with no pain till now. She appreciated Beulah World and said they made her pain disappear through the outreach.

Another patient Bayode, a resident of Idimu, was happy with the encounter on Saturday, the eye check and the glasses he got. He said he is getting better gradually.

He appreciated the efforts of the Beulah World Initiative and implored the organisation for more prayer and support.

Mr. Samuel Godwin, another resident, was glad for the encounter and the medical treatment, now he is much better.

Mrs. Josephine Sunday, a Liasu resident while stating her experience, said that she was so happy because she and her family were down with a fever and there was no money for drugs.

But on getting to the Outreach, they were all attended to, both herself, her husband, her three children and her husband’s brother. According to her, they are better now and they are grateful for the encounter with Beulah World. She was also happy with the food items given to her.

Another participant, Mrs. Clara Akahomen, another resident of Liasu, stated that the Outreach was handled well. People were attended to accordingly and the turnout was outstanding. “God bless the organisation God used, Beulah World Initiative,” she prayed.

Another very excited woman, Mrs. Oluwakemi Eggal, testified that she had the leading of the holy spirit during the praise session to start dancing and discovered that immediately she stopped dancing, it was as if a heavy burden was lifted off her, and she became relieved, all pains gone.

According to a recent post on her Facebook page, the Beulah World initiative gave all glory to God and thanked everyone who was a part of the outreach this Month and further expressed anticipation of support and partnership towards next month’s Outreach.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng