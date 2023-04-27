OTC 2023: PETAN to play host to Nigerian Pavilion from 1-4 May in Houston, Unfolds Programme

UGO AMADI

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) host of the Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference will return to host the Nigeria delegation and pavilion at this year’s edition of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) from 1- 4 May 2023 in Houston, Texas.

As part of the line-up of activities themed; ‘Energy Transition and AfCFTA: Key Reforms for Sustainable Development of the African Oil and Gas Industry’ the Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva will give an opening address to delegates alongside industry leaders including PETAN Chairman, Mr. Nicolas Odinuwe and Engr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

Additionally, the Nigerian Industry Awards Dinner and Cocktails, on Day Two, will recognise outstanding contributors to the development of the oil and gas industry in the country and on the continent of Africa.

To request full details of the Nigerian Pavillion programme of activities at OTC 2023, please contact Ellen Ishirima, PETAN T: +234 803 313 5257 E: ellen.ishirima@petan.org.

The 7th Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference hosted in February 2023 was the most successful meeting place for the region’s oil and gas industry ever with substantial growth recorded from its previous edition in 2022.