Obasanjo’s former aide emerges as new Alaafin-elect

One year after the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Oba in Council has announced Prince Lukman Adelodu Gbadegesin Agunloye as the new Kabiyesi elect and Alaafin for Oyo town

It was ten people who came out from his family to fight for the position. His name was in number eight.

He had worked with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as Personal Assistant when he was the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Omooba Lukman Adelodun Ayinla GBADEGESIN is now the ALAAFIN DESIGNATE as approved by the Oyo Mesi to take over from the late Alaafin of Oyo, ‘Oba Olayiwola Lamidi Adeyemi’, Iku baba yeye’ who transited last year.

The incoming Alaafin (palace owner) is from the Gbadegesin family of the Agunloye Ruling House. He is a grandchild of Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II, the predecessor of Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III.

He is a father of 5 kids, 2 sons & 3 adorable daughters, one of whom is a barrister-at-law who graduated from the American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State, owned by Alhaji Atiku ABUBAKAR.

Prince Lukman Gbadegesin was a former PA to Alhaji Aruna Elewi, a Minister of State for Communication during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

He is also an associate of the former Vice President PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. His birthday was just yesterday. And he lives in Abuja. He is a big-time contractor. He was chosen amongst over 80 candidates.

To become the NEW Alaafin, the Prince had to overcome some unestablished allegations of fraud made against him.

Those unproven allegations would now be thrown into the sea of forgetfulness as they can’t be brought up ever again. The Alaafin stool is one of the 2 most important king titles in Yoruba land. When Prince Gbadegesin officially ascends the throne later in the year, he would become the 46th Alaafin of Oyo. He is most likely to adopt ‘GBADEGESIN LADIGBOLU III’ as his title.

All hail the Alaafin, his royal majesty, Alaiyeluwa Oba Lukman Adelodun Ayinla GBADEGESIN, LADIGBOLU III, the Alaafin of Oyo.