Reps Lament, Call for Action Over Unending Fire Outbreak at Caritas University Enugu

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatatives on Wednesday decried the unending fire outbreak at Caritas University Amorji Nike Enugu State and urged the relevant government agencies and authorities to put out the fire immediately

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Hon. Toby Okechukwu (Enugu, PDP) on the matter on the floor of the House.

Debating the motion, Okechukwu noted the unending fire suspected to be fueled by methane gas at the premises of Caritas University, Amorji Nike, Enugu State for over twenty one (21) days.

He further noted that the fire which has claimed one life, reportedly started on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 after borehole drillers engaged by the university struck a gas belt after about 1,242 feet below the earth.

According to the lawmaker, all efforts by the Nigerian Civil and Defense Corps (NSCDC), federal and state fire services, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and its state counterpart (SEMA) to put out the fire has failed, including pouring over twelve (12) tanks of water with four (4) drums of chemicals.

He said: “Aware that since the fire started, there has been no known intervention from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) or any of its agencies. Recalls that pursuant to our laws, the federal government is responsible for underground mineral resources and deposits.

“Concerned that this incident which has been ongoing in a university community poses the risk of further exposure to the general public Worried about the environmental hazards occasioned by this suspected gas flaring bearing in mind the precarious situations in the South South geopolitical zone.

“Aware of the indications of available mineral deposits in the South East coupled with the recent recognition of Anambra and Kogi States as oil producing states, hence the need to explore oil in the Enugu belt.Aware that experts have warned of the danger of the fire to the ecosystem as same could burn for fifty (50) years”.

He said that he was alarmed that an estimated 5,000 cubic feet of gas is consumed every minute in the fire according to experts.

While calling on the House to intervene, he said he is mindful of the commitment of the 9th House of Representatives to ensure delivery of value and make life less stressful to Nigerians.

Consequently, the House presided by the Speaker Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila resolved to call on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) and its subsidiaries, including the Nigerian Gas Company Ltd to take urgent steps to put out the fire.

The House further called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) and its subsidiaries, the Department of Petroleum Resources and all relevant agencies to undertake a detailed study of the environmental impact of the fire.

The Speaker also mandated the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) to follow up and report back to the House within two (2) weeks for further legislative action.