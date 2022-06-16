Dr. Brian Reuben to Support 100 African Entrepreneurs with up to $10,000 Mentorship Package

The Chief Executive Officer of Africa Economic Summit Group United Kingdom, Dr Brian Reuben has announced an entrepreneurship support package of $10000 for 100 entrepreneurs from Africa. This support package which is done in commemoration of Dr Brian Reuben’s birthday which falls on the 12th of June 2022 will include a one-year mentorship with him, seed capital to kick start unique ideas, timeless resources from his library and the opportunity to participate at his events globally.

According to Dr Brian, it is only when people take responsibility for the problems in their communities that advancement happens. Societies do not move forward on their own, societies only move forward when people undertake ventures that advance the course of human freedom. This is what entrepreneurship is about. ‘At this time in our history, we must embrace one another and support one another to move our people out of lack, want, poverty and diseases to a place of freedom’, Dr Brian stated.

Entrepreneurs in Africa are therefore encouraged to visit https://brianreuben.com/birthday-offer/ to submit an entry.

Dr Brian Reuben, strategy consultant is committed to delivering and extending freedom to hundreds of millions of people around the world through the advancement of scholarship; development tools and frameworks; and training and mentoring of leaders in private and public service.