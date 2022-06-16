Ebonyi Assembly Speaker expressed confidence of succeeding Umahi.

..says he remains the authentic governorship Candidate of APC

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon. Francis Nwifuru, has expressed confidence that he would be sworn in as the next governor of Ebonyi State come May 29, 2023.

Nwifuru made the assertion on Wednesday during an interactive session with journalists in Abakaliki.

He restated that there was nothing like parallel Congresses conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State as being insinuated in some quarters.

According to him, Ebonyi State was one of the States in the country that had a successful gubernatorial primary election.

Nwifuru reiterated that it was only the former governorship aspirant of the party, Julius Ucha, that petitioned the congress, which he said had been treated.

He opined, “There was nothing like Parallel Congresses in Ebonyi APC, there is no petition from Ebonyi State, only Senator Julius Ucha submitted a petition and it was treated.”

“Ebonyi is one of the five states without petition, I am the Candidate of APC in the State”

“By the grace of God, I will be sworn in on May 29, 2023, it is better you tell everybody the truth about the party you belong to”

Speaking against the backdrop of the just concluded Presidential primary of APC, and the emergence of Senator Ahmed Tinubu as the party Candidate, Hon Nwifuru insisted that the state will vote for APC.

” I belong ro APC, every candidate of APC is my candidate, this is the party everybody believes in”