Police in Anambra arrests 35 girls used for baby factory 

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

No fewer than 35 girls used for baby factory and sundry crimes ins one of the hotels in Anambra State were on Wednesday rescued by the police.

Out of the 35 girls, four were said to be pregnant as of the time of the rescue.

Disclosing this to journalists on behalf of the Commissionerof Police, Echeng Echeng in Onitsha, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, said,” What we’re doing today is not only showcase the achievement of the command but to advise parent/guardian to always create a deliberate relationship with their children/wards.This will help to guide and direct them in their activities. It will help to monitor against unforeseen issues and bad company.

“Following a rigorous analysis of crime trends and pattern, the command’s operatives , working on information bursted a hotel named Gally Gally in Nkpor where they use children between the ages of 14years – 17years for sex slaves, prostitution and baby factory.

“The Operatives rescued 35 girls and four of them are pregnant. The police also arrested three persons namely: Mrs Ifeoma Uzo age( 35), Chidiebere Alaka (28) and Nweke Chidiebere. We recovered three pump action gun, seven cartridges and cash sum of N877,500.

The Suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view to eliciting information on their involvement and unmasking other gang members.

“We also have NATIP here, whom we shall hand over the victims for the welfare and rehabilitation of the children.All suspects will be charged to court at the end of investigations.”