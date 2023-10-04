Readership promotion campaign: National Library establishes Library center in Plateau community

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Gyel Community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has received books, white boards markers and writing materials for the commencement of a literacy center at the community.

The materials were donated to the community recently by the National Library of Nigeria at the commemoration of Annual Readership Promotion Campaign 2023, hosted by the Jos branch of the National Library.

The theme of the three days event which is, ‘Read your way to the Top’, is aimed at sensitizing all Nigerians, especially those in the hinterlands about the importance of reading and not only those in the city.

Activities engaged in during the three days programme included road walk, visit to market men/women to talk to them about the importance of reading while doing their businesses, visit to sellected schools to talk about importance of having library hour in the school, among other things.

Speaking at the grand finale in Gyel Community Hall, the National Librarian/CEO National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, said both the elderly or as youths, reading is key as it open one’s horizons and ensure a better life at all times.

She stressed on the need to inculcate reading culture in indigenous languages and also domesticate it, rather than in English language alone.

According to her, reading in indigenous languages will preserve the peoples culture and history, and that beginning to read and write in local languages boosted faster the understanding in reading and writing in English.

In her remarks, Head of Plateau State branch of the National Library, Mrs Sarah Emmanuel Mshelia, said reading develops and builds the mind, and that its importance cannot be overemphasized.

‘It is true that a person who reads is a person who leads. I am glad to inform you that since 2017, this programme has consistently been held unbroken. We were at Angware, Jos East Local Government Area in 2019, at Riyom last year 2022 and today we are here in Jos south. It is our desire that all persons, not only students find pleasure in reading.

“The theme for this year’s campaign is “Read your way to the Top”, which was deliberately chosen by the National Library of Nigeria to show our people that reading will surely take you to the very peak of your career. Therefore, never relent in your effort to get to the top by deliberately giving your time to read.

“It is worth noting that the campaign we are hosting today is also being hosted in all the six states of the North Central region of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” she said.

Highlight of the event was a reading competition among 10 sellected schools, as well as book presentation to the schools.